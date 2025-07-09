Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK Bags $10B Japanese Investment for Offshore Wind and Hydrogen Projects

(Credit: U.K. government)
(Credit: U.K. government)

The U.K. government has unlocked $10.1 billion investment into key clean energy projects, like offshore wind and hydrogen, with the signing of a new deal with the Sumitomo Corporation in Tokyo.

Sumitomo Corporation aims to facilitate the investment into key U.K. infrastructure and clean energy projects by 2035, backing the government’s aim to significantly increase long-term business investment into key growth sectors following the publication of the Modern Industrial Strategy and the 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy. 

The investment will be focused on key offshore wind and hydrogen projects, supporting the U.K.’s aim to become a clean energy superpower, according to the government.

“The U.K. is a top investment destination for Japanese businesses, so I’m delighted to be in Tokyo to sign this new collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation. This is yet another major vote of confidence in our economy and shows international backing for our modern Industrial Strategy, which shows our Plan for Change is working.

“We’re serious about clean energy as a key growth sector, and deals like this create high value jobs, encourage further investment into our world-leading industry and help boost economic growth right across the U.K.,” said Poppy Gustafsson, U.K. Minister for Investment.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Green Hydrogen

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Ørsted)

Glamox to Light Up Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm
© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

EnBW, BP Secure Consent for 1.5GW Offshore Wind Farm in UK
(Credit: Ørsted)

Ørsted Terminates Offshore Wind Installation Vessel Deal...
© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

Denmark Extends Operating Life of Two Offshore Wind Farms

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

UK Bags $10B Japanese Investment for Offshore Wind and Hydrogen Projects

UK Bags $10B Japanese Investme

Staatsolie Takes Back Offshore Oil Block in Suriname as Hess Exits

Staatsolie Takes Back Offshore

With 'Indication of Interest', Argeo Suspends Bankruptcy Decision

With 'Indication of Interest',

Empire Energy, Ellevo Set Up Joint Offshore Wind Lifting and Transport Unit

Empire Energy, Ellevo Set Up J

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine