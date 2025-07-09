COSLInnovator Rig Cleared for Two-Well Drilling Op in North Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for two wildcat wells in the North Sea, to be conducted with COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The drilling permit is for wellbores 34/8-20 S and 34/8-20 A in the license 554 E.

The license is operated by Equinor with 40% stake, while Vår Energi and Aker BP hold 30% working interests each.

The drilling operation will be conducted with COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is able to operate in water depths up to 750 meters and is designed for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.