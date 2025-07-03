EnerMech Nets Long-Term Servicing Contract for Triton FPSO

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has secured a multi-year contract from Dana Petroleum for the provision of offshore shutdown support services for the Triton floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Dana hired EnerMech on a three-year fixed term contract with a further two by two-year extension option periods for the FPSO located approximately 120 miles east of Aberdeen in the North Sea.

EnerMech’s services include flange management, bolt torque and tensioning, on-site machining, nitrogen purging, nitrogen and helium leak detection and Drain, Flush, Purge and Vent services.

As part of the contract, EnerMech will also utilize its proprietary System Integrity Management (SIMPro) software, a digital solution that sets the business apart in flange management and leak testing.

The technology which provides full lifecycle tracking and real-time insights, enhancing operational safety, compliance, and efficiency.

Dana has operated the Triton FPSO since 2012. It is located in block 21/30 approximately 120 miles east of Aberdeen, and produces oil and gas from the Bittern, Clapham, Pict, Saxon, Guillemot Area subsea facilities.

Joint venture partners in the development include Dana with (52%), Serica Energy (46%) and Waldorf Production / Waldorf Petroleum Resources Limited (2%).

The FPSO recently underwent repairs following issues discovered in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn in January, which affected its production. Serica Energy said on May 30, 2025, the stable production from the FPSO was expected to be reached during July.

“Securing this long-term partnership with Dana Petroleum is a testament to our technical capabilities, innovation, and ability to deliver value across the full lifecycle of an asset. We work on FPSO assets around the world, providing expert pre-commissioning through to end-of-life services, and this agreement highlights our ongoing commitment to safe, efficient, and sustainable operations,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr., EnerMech CEO.