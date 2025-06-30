Triton FPSO Set to Come Back Online with Full Ramp Up to Follow

Serica Energy has informed that Triton floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit in the North Sea will restart production shorty, following the completion of repairs and maintenance operations.

Production will commence shortly, Serica Energy said, with ramp up to follow as each field tied back to the Triton FPSO is brought back onstream following the normal post maintenance start-up schedule, with a stable production level expected to be reached during July.

The Triton FPSO was delivering 25,000 boepd net to Serica immediately prior to the shutdown.

The figure has the potential to be boosted through the addition of production from two new wells, both of which were delivered during the Triton downtime - the W7z well on the Guillemot North West field (Serica: 10%) and the EV02 well on the Evelyn field (Serica: 100%).

During the shutdown, extensive repairs to the inert gas marine system were completed, with over 100 components on the system either replaced or refurbished.

Repairs on the Triton FPSO in the North Sea have been ongoing, following issues discovered in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn in January.

Topside modifications were made in readiness to accept the start of production from the Belinda field expected in early 2026, significant safety critical maintenance work was also undertaken on the firewater system, and valves and sections of pipework across the FPSO were replaced. With work now complete, the normal start-up sequence has begun.

The work done is expected to improve operational performance of the Triton FPSO significantly going forward, and there are no further planned outages for the Triton FPSO in 2025.