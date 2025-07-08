Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shelf Drilling’s Jack-Up Rig to Stay with Eni off Italy

Key Manhattan jack-up rig (Credit: Shelf Drilling)
Key Manhattan jack-up rig (Credit: Shelf Drilling)

Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has secured a one-year extension with Eni for its Key Manhattan jack-up rig.

The total added contract value is approximately $29 million, and the rig is now committed until November 2026.

According to Shelf Drilling, the extension comes in direct continuation of the current contract and entails one year of additional options for Eni.

The rig, of the Marathon LeTourneau 116-C design, was built in 1980 and upgraded in 2010.

“This additional backlog creates further revenue and cash flow visibility for Shelf Drilling through 2026. We are very pleased to continue our long-standing collaboration with our customer with this contract extension.

“The Key Manhattan team has consistently delivered an outstanding safety and operational track record for over 15 years, and we remain committed to building on this performance and driving continuous improvement,” said Greg O’Brien, CEO of Shelf Drilling.

