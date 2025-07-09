Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Staatsolie Takes Back Offshore Oil Block in Suriname as Hess Exits

© Ranimiro / Adobe Stock
© Ranimiro / Adobe Stock

U.S. oil producer Hess Corp has decided to withdraw from Suriname's offshore Block 59, the South American nation's state oil firm Staatsolie said on Tuesday, adding the block would now return to Staatsolie.

"Hess has fulfilled its minimum work obligations and decided not to proceed to the next phase of the exploration period ending July 8, 2025," Staatsolie said in a statement.

Hess did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ExxonMobil and Equinor had a year earlier exited from the block feeling there was too much risk involved in drilling an exploration well, and Hess had since then been unable to find new partners to explore the block, it added.

Block 59's sea depth ranges between 2,700 and 3,500 meters, Staatsolie said, and Hess' former partners had left after collecting seismic data necessary for developing a viable oil field in the far north-western part of Suriname's marine area.

Around half of Suriname's sea area is currently subject to production sharing contracts with various international oil and gas companies, Staatsolie said, adding the returned area would be taken account in its strategy to have as much of the sea area as possible under contract with international parties.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ank Kuipers; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Natalia Siniawski)

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Woodside Finds South Korean Partners to Advance LNG Value...
COSLInnovator (Credit: COSL)

COSLInnovator Rig Cleared for Two-Well Drilling Op in...
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

McDermott Lands Brava Energia’s Job off Brazil
© diegograndi / Adobe Stock

Brazil Plans Additional Offshore Oil Auction for 2025

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

UK Bags $10B Japanese Investment for Offshore Wind and Hydrogen Projects

UK Bags $10B Japanese Investme

Staatsolie Takes Back Offshore Oil Block in Suriname as Hess Exits

Staatsolie Takes Back Offshore

With 'Indication of Interest', Argeo Suspends Bankruptcy Decision

With 'Indication of Interest',

Empire Energy, Ellevo Set Up Joint Offshore Wind Lifting and Transport Unit

Empire Energy, Ellevo Set Up J

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine