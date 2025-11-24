Suriname Puts 60% of Offshore Acreage Up for Oil and Gas Exploration

Suriname’s state-run energy company Staatsolie has launched the ‘Open-Door Offering’, an initiative aimed at unlocking new oil and gas exploration opportunities in the Guiana Basin.

Approximately 60% of Suriname’s offshore acreage is available, offering qualified exploration and production companies flexibility to access a diverse range of exploration opportunities, from shallow waters to deep offshore.

Companies can select their acreage of interest, propose a work program, and choose between a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) and a Joint Study Agreement (JSA)/Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA).

The acreage of interest in received proposals will be published on the Staatsolie Open-Door Offering webpage, allowing competing proposals to be submitted within 90 days.

As part of this initiative, Staatsolie has also launched its GeoPortal. The GeoPortal provides a graphical interactive view of all geological and geophysical data available for interested companies

Staatsolie has also issued the GeoAtlas of Suriname, a publication that describes the geology and petroleum potential of the Guiana Basin based on decades of data gathering and analyses.