Empire Energy, Ellevo Set Up Joint Offshore Wind Lifting and Transport Unit

(Credit: Ellevo Group)
(Credit: Ellevo Group)

Empire Energy and Ellevo Group have launched a strategic joint venture for offshore wind lifting and transport consultancy services to meet the evolving demands of the offshore wind industry across the globe.

The collaboration combines Empire’s hands-on operational experience with Ellevo’s technical expertise to enhance project delivery in the lifting and transport consultancy sector.

Operating under the name Empire Energy – Ellevo (e³), the joint venture provides coordinated solutions for lifting and heavy transport operations across the offshore wind project lifecycle.

From Pre-FEED and FEED studies through to marshalling, pre-assembly, commissioning, and operations and maintenance, it integrates engineering assurance with on-the-ground delivery experience.

The joint venture is focused on supporting clients with early-stage constructability reviews, engineered lift planning, lifting operations management, inspection and verification, third-party assurance, and specialist consultancy services.

“This joint venture marks a pivotal moment for both organizations. With Empire Energy’s operational footprint and Ellevo Group’s specialized engineering expertise, we are uniquely positioned to deliver next-generation lifting and transport consultancy services across the energy and infrastructure sectors,” said Jordan Kelly, Managing Director of Ellevo Group.

"At Empire, our strength has always been in delivering offshore wind managed services with precision, reliability, and scale. This joint venture with Ellevo brings in world-class engineering, lift planning, and assurance capabilities that perfectly complement our operational expertise. It’s a powerful combination that reinforces our position as a trusted delivery partner in the sector,” added Mike Milledge, President of Empire Energy.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity North America Offshore Wind Heavy Lifting

