Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

LSP Renewables Gets CIP’s Offshore Wind Contract in Taiwan

Published

© twixter / Adobe Stock
© twixter / Adobe Stock

LSP Renewables has secured a contract with CIP to supply client representatives and marine coordinators for the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm.

The 495 MW project, off the coast of Taichung, will feature 33 Vestas V236 15.0 MW turbines and will play an important role in supporting Taiwan’s growing renewable energy targets.

This will be the third project LSP Renewables have supported CIP with, demonstrating the value of our ongoing partnership and our ability to provide high quality offshore talent across the full lifecycle of offshore wind developments.

“Securing this contract on Fengmiao 1 reflects the strength of our team in Taiwan and the trust our clients place in LSP Renewables.

“We are committed to supporting the successful delivery of this important project and continuing our partnership with CIP. Our focus remains on providing high quality expertise that helps drive the region’s offshore wind ambitions forward,” said Morad Bantal, Regional Director at LSP Renewables.

People Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Iván Jaramillo González (Credit: DNV)

DNV Boosts Offshore Wind and Renewables Team
Windcat Innvoation Series MP-ASV (Credit: Windcat)

Windcat Orders Next-Gen Multi-Purpose Offshore Support...
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

OEUK Warns of Major Job Losses Without Urgent Windfall Tax...
© nblxer / Adobe Stock

TotalEnergies Files Permits for 3GW Offshore Wind Projects...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Kongsberg Maritime Marks 50 Years of Dynamic Positioning

Kongsberg Maritime Marks 50 Ye

LSP Renewables Gets CIP’s Offshore Wind Contract in Taiwan

LSP Renewables Gets CIP’s Offs

TotalEnergies, Partners to Plug Financing Gap at $20B Mozambique LNG Project

TotalEnergies, Partners to Plu

Miros, Marine Tech Agree to Develop Next-Gen Marine Sensing Systems

Miros, Marine Tech Agree to De

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine