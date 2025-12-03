LSP Renewables Gets CIP’s Offshore Wind Contract in Taiwan

LSP Renewables has secured a contract with CIP to supply client representatives and marine coordinators for the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm.

The 495 MW project, off the coast of Taichung, will feature 33 Vestas V236 15.0 MW turbines and will play an important role in supporting Taiwan’s growing renewable energy targets.

This will be the third project LSP Renewables have supported CIP with, demonstrating the value of our ongoing partnership and our ability to provide high quality offshore talent across the full lifecycle of offshore wind developments.

“Securing this contract on Fengmiao 1 reflects the strength of our team in Taiwan and the trust our clients place in LSP Renewables.

“We are committed to supporting the successful delivery of this important project and continuing our partnership with CIP. Our focus remains on providing high quality expertise that helps drive the region’s offshore wind ambitions forward,” said Morad Bantal, Regional Director at LSP Renewables.