Vestas Books 660MW Offshore Wind Turbine Order

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured an order for 660 MW of offshore wind turbines for a European project.

Vestas informed about the order on December 1, 2025, without disclosing any additional details about the client, the value or the name of the project, except that it was located in the EMEA region.

The order has been booked for the company’s fourth quarter.

To remind, Vestas’s third quarter intake of firm and unconditional wind turbine orders amounted to 4,606 MW, a 4% increase from third quarter of 2024.

The value of the wind turbine order backlog was $36.8 million (€31.6 billion) as at September 30, 2025.

In addition to the wind turbine order backlog, at the end of the quarter, Vestas had service agreements with expected contractual future revenue of $42.6 billion (€36.6 billion).

The value of the combined backlog of wind turbine orders and service agreements stood at $79.4 billion (€68.2 billion), an increase of $5.6 billion (€4.8 billion) compared to the year-earlier period.