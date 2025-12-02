Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vestas Books 660MW Offshore Wind Turbine Order

Published

(Credit: Vestas)
(Credit: Vestas)

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured an order for 660 MW of offshore wind turbines  for a European project.

Vestas informed about the order on December 1, 2025, without disclosing any additional details about the client, the value or the name of the project, except that it was located in the EMEA region.

The order has been booked for the company’s fourth quarter.

To remind, Vestas’s third quarter intake of firm and unconditional wind turbine orders amounted to 4,606 MW, a 4% increase from third quarter of 2024.

The value of the wind turbine order backlog was $36.8 million (€31.6 billion) as at September 30, 2025.

In addition to the wind turbine order backlog, at the end of the quarter, Vestas had service agreements with expected contractual future revenue of $42.6 billion (€36.6 billion).

The value of the combined backlog of wind turbine orders and service agreements stood at $79.4 billion (€68.2 billion), an increase of $5.6 billion (€4.8 billion) compared to the year-earlier period.

Technology Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Dajin Heavy Industry)

Dajin to Supply Transition Pieces for Gennaker Offshore...
© nblxer / Adobe Stock

TotalEnergies Files Permits for 3GW Offshore Wind Projects...
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Concludes Surveys for Adriatic Sea Offshore Wind...
(Credit: Ocean Winds)

Ocean Winds Secures Rights for Third Floating Wind Site in...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Oil Majors Oppose Subsea7-Saipem Merger in Brazil

Oil Majors Oppose Subsea7-Saip

Eni Starts Up Phase 2 of Congo LNG Ahead of Schedule

Eni Starts Up Phase 2 of Congo

UK Backs Development of 145-ft Uncrewed Offshore Support Vessel

UK Backs Development of 145-ft

Petrobras Signs Up Acteon for Mooring Asset Integrity Services

Petrobras Signs Up Acteon for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine