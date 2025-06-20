Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petronas Expands Suriname Portfolio with Deepwater Block Acquisition

© Igor Kardasov / Adobe Stock
© Igor Kardasov / Adobe Stock

Petronas, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Petronas Suriname E&P, has signed a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for Block 66, located in the deepwater region offshore Suriname.

The agreement was signed with Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname and Paradise Oil Company (POC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Staatsolie.

Under the PSC, Petronas holds the operatorship with 80% participating interest, while POC holds the remaining 20%.

Spanning approximately 3,390 square kilometres, Block 66 lies directly adjacent to Block 52 in the deepwater region offshore Suriname, where Petronas has recorded a series of exploration and appraisal successes.

Petronas said it was ‘optimistic’ that the positive momentum and learnings from Block 52 will carry over into Block 66 as it continues to explore and unlock the hydrocarbon potential of the area.

The PSC includes a firm commitment to drill two exploration wells, targeting drill-ready prospects that offer significant resource potential and are strategically positioned to unlock synergies with Petronas’ existing operations in Suriname.

 “This acquisition marks a pivotal step in Petronas’ expansion into the prolific Suriname-Guyana hydrocarbon basin, aligning with our strategy to unlock high-value, high-potential assets and deliver long-term value through global partnerships and deepwater innovation. With its prime location and significant resource potential, Block 66 complements Petronas’ existing deepwater portfolio,” said Mohd Redhani, Petronas’ Vice President of International Assets of Upstream.

The latest addition brings Petronas' offshore interest in Suriname to six blocks, strengthening its position in the country following four discoveries to date.

Industry News Activity South America Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Offshore production facility at block SK10 (Credit: ENEOS Xplora Malaysia)

ENEOS Gets Extension for Gas Block off Malaysia
(Credit: Idemitsu Kosan Co)

Japanese Oil and Gas Firm Enters Two Blocks off Malaysia
Safe Notos semi-sub accomodation rig (Credit: Prosafe)

Prosafe Confirms $204M Deal with Petrobras for Safe Notos...
© Manuel Aguiar / Galp Energia

Galp Secures Three Exploration Blocks in Brazil

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

From Swamp Rigs to Floating Wind: Calvin Norton Reflects on 60 Years of Offshore Engineering

From Swamp Rigs to Floating Wi

Current News

TotalEnergies’ Offshore Platform Workers in UK Secure Better Conditions

TotalEnergies’ Offshore Platfo

Petronas Expands Suriname Portfolio with Deepwater Block Acquisition

Petronas Expands Suriname Port

Egypt Still on Hold as Israel Resumes Limited Gas Exports

Egypt Still on Hold as Israel

Norway's Oil and Gas Output Falls Behind Forecast In May

Norway's Oil and Gas Output Fa

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine