ADES Nets $63M Contract for Compact Driller Jack-Up off Brunei

ADES Holding has secured a two-year contract through its subsidiary Shelf Drilling for the Compact Driller standard jack-up with Brunei Shell Petroleum, a joint venture between the Brunei government and Shell.

The Compact Driller deal mars ADES Holding’s first contract award following the acquisition of Shelf Drilling.

The rig will be used to carry out plug and abandonment operations offshore Brunei. ADES said the contract value is estimated at around $63 million (236 million riyals).

The Compact Driller is expected to start operations in Brunei in the fourth quarter of 2026 after undergoing contract preparation in Singapore. The unit is currently working in India until May 2026.

“We are delighted to announce our first contract award following the successful acquisition of Shelf Drilling, a milestone that reinforces our strategic vision and solidifies our presence in Southeast Asia, a region of immense opportunity and growth.

“This award reflects Shelf Drilling’s proven track record of safety and operational excellence, particularly its unique experience delivering P&A services in the region. This track record underscores the rationale behind our acquisition.

“We are pleased to begin our partnership with BSP and remain committed to delivering safe and efficient operations in support of their activities in Brunei. It is a testament to the dedication of the combined teams and the strength of our integrated platform. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to deliver exceptional results for our clients and partners,” said Mohamed Farouk, CEO of ADES Holding.