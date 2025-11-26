BP Hires Seatrium to Deliver Tiber FPU in Gulf of America

Seatrium has secured a contract from BP for the engineering, procurement, construction and onshore commissioning of the Tiber floating production unit (FPU) in the Gulf of America.

The Tiber FPU marks Seatrium’s second consecutive deepwater project for BP, further strengthening the relationship established throughthe award of the Kaskida FPU in December 2024.

Over 85% of the Tiber FPU design will replicate the Kaskida FPU, enabling Seatrium to capitalize on established design efficiencies and apply lessons learned and best practices for enhanced project execution.

The Tiber FPU will have a production capacity of 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day and incorporate advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency and safety. It will produce from the Tiber and Guadalupe fields in the Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of America, about 300 miles southwest of New Orleans, in water depths of around 4,100 feet.

The series-build approach drives supply chain efficiency through standardized procurement and coordinated project planning across both projects. This replication strategy also enables Seatrium to leverage key engineering and commissioning support partners, as well as trusted equipment suppliers, ensuring consistent and streamlined execution of this large-scale offshore project.

The topside for the Tiber FPU will be installed onto the hull using Seatrium’s single-lift integration methodology, enabled by its Goliath twin cranes with a combined lifting capacity of 30,000 tonnes.

The Tiber FPU adds to Seatrium’s growing portfolio of FPUs for leading global energy clients, reinforcing the company’s position as a leading provider of deepwater energy solutions.

It follows the ongoing Shell Sparta and BP Kaskida FPU newbuilds and the successful completion of Shell’s Vito and Whale FPU newbuilds in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

The Tiber floating production platform, based more than 85% on Kaskida’s design, is expected to start production in 2030.

“The Tiber FPU award marks a significant milestone in our relationship with bp and underscores the strength of our series-build approach for the Gulf of America production units. It also highlights Seatrium’s expanding foothold in the FPU segment,” said William Gu, Executive Vice President of Seatrium Energy (International).