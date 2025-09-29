BP Greenlights Tiber-Guadalupe Project in US Gulf of America

BP has reached a final investment decision on the Tiber-Guadalupe project in the Gulf of America, approving its second new production platform in less than two years in the critical U.S. offshore region.

Fully-owned by BP, Tiber-Guadalupe will be the company’s seventh operated oil and gas production hub in the Gulf of America, featuring a new floating production platform with the capacity to produce 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The project includes six wells in the Tiber field and a two-well tieback from the Guadalupe field. Production is expected to start in 2030.

The Tiber floating production platform, based more than 85% on Kaskida's design, is expected to start production in 2030.

Tiber and Guadalupe fields, located in the Keathley Canyon area about 300 miles southwest of New Orleans, are estimated to have recoverable resources of around 350 million barrels of oil equivalent from the initial phase. Additional wells could be drilled in future phases, subject to further evaluation.

The estimated $5 billion Tiber-Guadalupe project is one of the 8-10 major projects expected to start up globally between 2028 and 2030 and reflects BP’s strategy to grow its upstream business and long-term shareholder value. Together with its fully-owned Kaskida project, BP expects to invest around $10 billion to deliver its Gulf of America Paleogene projects.

Tiber-Guadalupe will be BP’s second development in the Gulf of America to produce from reservoirs using industry-proven technology that can safely manage pressures of up to 20,000 pounds per square inch (20K).

Along with BP’s five existing operating platforms in the Gulf, Tiber-Guadalupe and Kaskida will help enable the company to boost its capacity to produce more than 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from the U.S. offshore region by 2030.

BP aims to increase its offshore and onshore production in the United States to more than 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030.

“Our decision to move forward on the Tiber-Guadalupe project is a testament to our commitment to continue investing in the Gulf of America and expand our energy production from one of the premier basins in the world.

“Along with its sister project Kaskida, Tiber-Guadalupe will play a critical role in BP’s focus on delivering secure and reliable energy the world needs today and tomorrow,” said Andy Krieger, BP’s senior vice president, Gulf of America and Canada.