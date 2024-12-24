Seatrium Gets EPC Contract for BP’s Kaskida Floating Production Unit

Seatrium has signed a contract with BP to perform engineering, procurement, construction and onshore commissioning (EPC) work for the Kaskida Floating Production Unit (FPU) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The Kaskida project is a greenfield development located approximately 250 miles southwest of New Orleans, in the Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Comprising a single topside module supported by a four-column semi-submersible hull, the Kaskida FPU is supported by subsea production wells located in a water depth of approximately 6,000 feet.

The Kaskida FPU has a capacity to produce 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day from six wells in the first phase of development.

The topsides for Kaskida will be integrated and lifted to the hull using Seatrium’s game-changing Goliath twin cranes with a combined lifting capacity of 30,000 tonnes.

This method supports optimal readiness, thereby reducing safety risks during assembling topsides and enhancing overall project efficiency.

Kaskida will be BP’s sixth hub in the Gulf of Mexico. Fully owned by BP, the Kaskida field has discovered recoverable resources currently estimated at around 275 million barrels of oil equivalent from the initial phase.

SLB OneSubsea joint venture has been tasked to deliver a subsea boosting system for the development, while Technip FMC is in charge of subsea production systems, including 20,000 psi (20K) standardized subsea trees and manifolds, and the design, manufacture, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines.

Exmar Offshore and Audubon Engineering Company have been selected to complete engineering and design of the FPU.