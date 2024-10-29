SLB OneSubsea to Deliver Critical Subsea Equipment for BP’s Kaskida Field

SLB OneSubsea joint venture has secured a contract by BP to deliver a subsea boosting system in the greenfield development of the Kaskida project in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The award marks the latest milestone in the long-standing relationship between SLB OneSubsea and BP and is the first engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a subsea boosting system between the two companies.

The project scope includes a supplier-led, high-pressure subsea pump solution complete with an integrated power and controls umbilical, as well as associated topside equipment.

The OneSubsea subsea boosting system is a key technology within BP’s first Paleogene field development. It will supply the required artificial lift needed to maximize production through the accelerated recovery of reserves with minimal energy consumption.

“We’re delighted to expand our relationship with bp into the subsea processing domain, especially with such a critical delivery to bp’s first Paleogene field development.

"Our subsea boosting system will accelerate and maximize the immense potential for this development," said Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of SLB OneSubsea.

OneSubsea is a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7.

Kaskida will be BP’s sixth hub in the Gulf of Mexico, featuring a new floating production platform with the capacity to produce 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day from six wells in the first phase.

Owned 100% by BP, the Kaskida field has discovered recoverable resources currently estimated at around 275 million barrels of oil equivalent from the initial phase