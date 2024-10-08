TechnipFMC to Deliver Subsea Production Systems for BP’s Kaskida Field

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract from BP for its greenfield Kaskida development in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract, valued between $250 million and $500 million, covers the design and manufacture of subsea production systems, including 20,000 psi (20K) standardized subsea trees and manifolds.

The scope also includes the design, manufacture, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines.

The award follows an integrated Front End Engineering and Design (iFEED) study by TechnipFMC.

“Our innovative high-pressure solutions are key to helping unlock the most economically attractive opportunities in the Paleogene. Kaskida is our latest iEPCI project with BP and is emblematic of our longstanding collaboration,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea for TechnipFMC.

BP made a final investment decision on the Kaskida project in July 2024, with the oil production expected to start in 2029.

Kaskida will be BP’s sixth hub in the Gulf of Mexico, featuring a new floating production platform with the capacity to produce 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day from six wells in the first phase.

In August, BP selected Exmar Offshore and Audubon Engineering Company to complete engineering and design of a floating production unit (FPU) for the Kaskida development.

Engineering work for the Kaskida FPU is already underway. Singapore's Seatrium had previously been selected to carry out early engineering work.

More recently, BP hired Enbridge to build and operate crude oil and natural gas pipelines in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Kaskida development.