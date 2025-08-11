Vantage Drilling Completes Sale of the Tungsten Explorer

Vantage Drilling International completed the sale of the Tungsten Explorer to TEVA Ship Charter LLC, the joint venture entity owned 25% by the Ccompany and 75% by TotalEnergies. In line with previous announcements Vantage will continue to manage the Tungsten Explorer for a ten year term with the option to extend for an additional five years.

Ihab Toma, CEO of Vantage Drilling, commented: “We are delighted to have completed the sale of the Tungsten Explorer. We now look forward to a productive and mutually beneficial relationship for the joint venture with our esteemed client and partner TotalEnergies.”



