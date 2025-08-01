Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem Wraps Up Pipeline Job at Equinor’s Norwegian Sea Project

(Credit: Saipem)
(Credit: Saipem)

Italian energy contractor Saipem has completed the installation of the subsea pipeline for the Irpa project, developed by Equinor in the Norwegian Sea.

Offshore operations were carried out by the pipelay vessel Castorone, one of Saipem's flagship vessels.

The project encompassed the installation of a Pipe-in-Pipe pipeline of approximately 80 kilometers at a depth of 1,350 meters, making Irpa the deepest subsea field development in Norway to date.

The pipeline will connect Irpa's underwater production system to the Aasta Hansteen platform.

Pipe-in-Pipe technology represents an advanced and highly reliable solution for transporting hydrocarbons in extreme environmental conditions and consists of a dual-pipe system, in which an internal pipeline transports the fluid while an external one protects it.

This design maintains the fluid's temperature along its path on the seabed, preventing the risk of obstruction caused by the formation of hydrates or waxes, phenomena that are particularly critical in cold, deep waters like those of the Norwegian Sea.

Installation activities of the 20-inch diameter pipeline were completed on July 22, after 84 days of uninterrupted operations.

Complex logistics supported operations from the Norwegian port of Sandnessjøen, where the prefabricated joints and equipment were loaded, onto support vessels and transferred to the Castorone.

Subsea Pipelines Industry News Activity Europe Norwegian Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Allseas)

Allseas-Boskalis Consortium Bags $1.4B Offshore Gas...
(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Secures ‘Substantial’ Offshore Installation...
Illustration / Johan Castberg FPSO (Credit: Lars Morken/Equinor Energy)

Norway's Oil and Gas June Output Exceeds Expectations
Illustration (Credit: Hunting)

Hunting Lands $31M Subsea Equipment Order for Black Sea...

Sponsored

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally ROV

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Triton Completes MacGregor Acquisition

Triton Completes MacGregor Acq

Fugro to Deliver Offshore Surveys at Major Energy Fields in Middle East

Fugro to Deliver Offshore Surv

Saipem Wraps Up Pipeline Job at Equinor’s Norwegian Sea Project

Saipem Wraps Up Pipeline Job a

Deepsea Mira Spuds Third Well in Orange Basin License off Nambia

Deepsea Mira Spuds Third Well

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine