Blue Water to Ensure Noble Developer’s Smooth Drilling Ops off Suriname

Blue Water Suriname has secured rig agency and logistics contract for Noble Corporation’s Noble Developer rig, which is engaged on drilling operation for Petronas offshore Suriname.

Blue Water team in Suriname will offer rig agency and the logistics and shorebase support Noble Developer, engaged in drilling operations in Block 52.

Located strategically off the coast of Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital, Block 52 spans an expansive area of 4,749 square kilometers.

The Noble Developer, a semi-submersible mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU), has embarked on an exploration campaign with wells Roystonea-2, Kiskadee-1 and Caiman-1, as part of the contract with Petronas.

Blue Water Suriname’s scope for Noble Corporation includes customs brokerage, marine vessel agency including rig clearance, local logistics coordination, domestic transportation, and local procurement support

In addition to its global Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Noble Corporation, Blue Water is also providing international freight services for this campaign, ensuring seamless integration between global supply chains and local operations.

"We are proud to support Noble Corporation in this important campaign. As a logistics service provider, our priority is to ensure seamless, safe and efficient operations. This project reflects our ability to integrate global freight capabilities with strong local execution, and we are excited to contribute to the success of Block 52 and the future of Suriname’s energy sector,” said Gerson Sporkslede, General Manager of Blue Water Suriname.