Mammoet Completes Record Module Loadout at Khalifa Port for Gas Project

Published

(Credit: Mammoet)
(Credit: Mammoet)
(Credit: Mammoet)

Mammoet has completed the weighing, transport and loadout of 24 process modules for a major gas development project in the United Arab Emirates, in what the company said was the largest outward shipment in Khalifa Port’s history.

The modules, fabricated by Quality International Co Ltd FZC, were moved from the fabrication yard at Khalifa Port South Quay to an adjacent quayside over a distance of about 2.5 kilometers before being shipped in four consignments.

The operation was carried out at Khalifa Port, Abu Dhabi Ports’ flagship deepwater multi-purpose port, and required coordination with port authorities, including infrastructure adjustments to accommodate oversized cargo.

Mammoet’s scope included weighing the modules using twelve 300-tonne and eighteen 150-tonne jack and load cells, configured according to the size and weight of each unit. For transport and loadout, the company deployed 120 axle lines of self-propelled modular transporters (SPMT) and four power pack units.

The heaviest unit, a Process Gas Cooling Module, weighed 2,464 tonnes and measured 38 meters long, 23 meters wide and 32 meters high.

Through planning and coordination with stakeholders, the modules were prepared for shipment and integration into the new facility.

“Having been part of the UAE’s industrial landscape for 50 years, Mammoet is proud to support this record-breaking operation.

“With modules fabricated here in the UAE and shipped through Khalifa Port, this project demonstrates the country’s strength as a global hub for energy and infrastructure. Our long-standing presence allows us to bring world-class expertise while working hand in hand with local partners to deliver safe and reliable solutions,” said Michel Bunnik, Commercial Director, Mammoet Projects AMEA.

