Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petronas Set for Three-Well Drilling Campaign off Suriname

Noble Developer rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)
Noble Developer rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Petronas will begin drilling on Sunday, the first of three wells in an exploration campaign aimed at finding additional oil reserves at its offshore Block 52 in Suriname, state company Staatsolie said in a release on Saturday.

Petronas hired Noble Corp to drill the wells through the Noble Developer drilling platform, which arrived in Surinamese waters at the beginning of July.

Suriname's National Environmental Authority granted a permit for the drilling program in mid-June, Staatsolie said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ank Kuipers, writing by Marianna Parraga; editing by Diane Craft)

Drilling Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Ranimiro / Adobe Stock

Exxon, Hess Dispute Over Chevron Deal Nears Resolution
NAGA 5 jack-up rig (Credit: Velesto)

PTTEP Hires Velesto’s Jack-Up Rig for Drilling Campaign...
(Credit: Exail)

Exail to Equip Petrobras FPSOs off Brazil
Brage production, drilling and accommodation facility (Credit: OKEA)

OKEA Gets Green Light for New Drilling Op at Brage Field

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Santos and QatarEnergy Agree Mid-Term LNG Supply

Santos and QatarEnergy Agree M

Subsea7 Gets Work Offshore Egypt

Subsea7 Gets Work Offshore Egy

PTTEP Hires Energy Drilling’s Rig for Southeast Asia Offshore Job

PTTEP Hires Energy Drilling’s

Valaris Scoops $760M for Two Drillship Contracts

Valaris Scoops $760M for Two D

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine