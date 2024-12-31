Noble’s Semi-Sub Rig Gets Multi-Well Drilling Job off Suriname

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has signed a contract with Petronas Suriname E&P for the high-specification semi-submersible rig Noble Developer to drill three wells offshore Suriname.

The contract is expected to start around June 2025, with an estimated duration of 200 days.

The firm contract value is approximately $84 million including additional services provided, mobilization and demobilization fees.

Noble and Petronas have further agreed to add a one-well option to the contract.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Petronas in Suriname through this agreement for the Noble Developer. The Developer has previously operated for Petronas in Suriname, and we look forward to getting the rig back to work in mid-2025,” said Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing and Contracts.

The Noble Developer is currently available and located offshore Trinidad and Tobago. Preparations for the upcoming Petronas work scope are set to start immediately.

The rig is of DSS21-DPS2 design, built in 2008. It is capable of operating at 10,000 ft water depth, with a maximum drilling depth of 40,000 ft.