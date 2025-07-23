Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Friede & Goldman Hires Contractor for Semi-Sub Rig Conversion Job

© sculpies / Adobe Stock
Houston-based designer of mobile offshore drilling units Friede & Goldman (F&G) has signed an engineering agreement with Peak Ocean Offshore, a specialist in offshore asset conversion and lifecycle optimization, for the design and engineering of a major semi-submersible accommodation conversion project.

The agreement formalizes F&G’s role as the design and engineering authority for the project, which involves converting a legacy F&G ExD design drilling semi-submersible into a high-capacity offshore accommodation unit.

The collaboration leverages Peak Ocean’s expertise in asset repurposing and operational efficiency, and reinforces F&G’s decades-long reputation as a trusted technical partner for complex offshore conversions and upgrades.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Peak Ocean, whose strategic approach to asset lifecycle management complements our engineering capabilities on this important initiative.

“This agreement reflects our shared commitment to innovation, safety, and engineering excellence in the offshore sector. This project represents a growing trend in the offshore industry - finding alternate uses for drilling rigs to extend asset life and maximize utilization. Our team brings proven expertise in repurposing offshore assets for new roles,” said Roberto Salinas, Director of Projects at Friede & Goldman.

