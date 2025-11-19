BP Hires SLB OneSubsea for Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Job

SLB OneSubsea, joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7, has secured a contract from BP for subsea boosting system for the greenfield development of the Tiber project, located in the deepwater U.S. offshore region.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for Tiber comes in close succession to the award of a similar subsea boosting system for BP’s Kaskida development.

Both projects - which target prolific Paleogene reserves - leverage the same supplier-led, standardized high-pressure subsea pump system solution.

“We look forward to helping bp realize even more value from their Paleogene developments. We are seeing more and more operators adopt subsea boosting strategies that free up topside space and reduce power requirements,” said Mads Hjelmeland, CEO at SLB OneSubsea.

BP reached a final investment decision (FID) on the Tiber-Guadalupe project in September 205, approving its second new production platform in less than two years in the critical U.S. offshore region.

Fully-owned by BP, Tiber-Guadalupe will be the company’s seventh operated oil and gas production hub in the Gulf of America, featuring a new floating production platform with the capacity to produce 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The project includes six wells in the Tiber field and a two-well tieback from the Guadalupe field. Production is expected to start in 2030.

The Tiber floating production platform, based more than 85% on Kaskida's design, is expected to start production in 2030.