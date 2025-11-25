Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Greater Sunrise Moves to Next Phase with Timor-Leste, Woodside Deal

Published

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Timor-Leste’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and Woodside Energy have signed a cooperation agreement to advance studies for a Timor-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) development concept for the long-stalled Greater Sunrise fields.

The agreement covers commercial and technical work on a greenfield LNG plant with capacity of about 5 million tonnes per annum, including a domestic gas facility and a helium extraction unit.

The studies will run alongside ongoing negotiations on fiscal, regulatory and legal frameworks between the Sunrise joint venture and the governments of Timor-Leste and Australia.

A high-level plan outlines the steps needed to mature the option, with first LNG possible as early as 2032–2035, subject to concept selection and investment approval.

“The Timor LNG project presents the best economic, social, and strategic benefits for the people of Timor-Leste, and we are committed to working constructively with Woodside, the Greater Sunrise joint venture and other parties to take the project forward and to make our vision for Greater Sunrise a reality,” said Francisco da Costa Monteiro, Timor-Leste’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

“This work is an extension of last year’s concept study and will address the remaining considerations required to reach concept selection, such as agreeing the most appropriate downstream commercial structure to attract financing and understanding the preferred route of the gas export pipeline,” added Meg O’Neill, Woodside CEO.

The Greater Sunrise fields, located in the Timor Sea, are among the region’s largest undeveloped gas resources and have been the subject of negotiations for decades.

LNG Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Aramco)

Aramco Expands US Partnerships with $30B in New Deals
© namning / Adobe Stock

Pakistan Greenlights TPOC-Led Offshore Exploration in...
Illustration (Credit: TGS)

TGS Secures Monitoring and Survey Extensions Offshore...
Illustration (Credit: MODEC)

MODEC Forms Dedicated Mooring Solutions Unit

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Equinor Bets on Long Fossil Fuel Demand with Plan for 250 New Wells

Equinor Bets on Long Fossil Fu

TotalEnergies Exits Nigeria's Deepwater Field as Eni and Shell Boost Stakes

TotalEnergies Exits Nigeria's

DeepOcean Rounding Up Gryphon Alpha FPSO Decom Job

DeepOcean Rounding Up Gryphon

Fugro Wraps Up Survey at Dogger Bank South Offshore Wind Farm

Fugro Wraps Up Survey at Dogge

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine