Viridien, TGS Kick Off Next Phase of Laconia Sparse OBN Survey in US Gulf

Map showing location of Phases I, II and III of Viridien’s Laconia 3D OBN survey (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)
Seismic firms TGS and Viridien have started the Laconia Phase III ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the Gulf of America, building on the previously completed Phases I and II.

The goal of the Laconia Phase III is to extend extra-long-offset-low-frequency full-azimuth sparse OBN data coverage in the Paleogene trend.

Supported by industry funding, Laconia Phase III, covering approximately 150 OCS blocks in the Keathley Canyon protraction areas, will be acquired by TGS and imaged by Viridien to target prospective but difficult-to-image subsalt reservoirs.

The acreage is anticipated to be highly sought after in future lease sales for those companies targeting the Paleogene play, which is increasingly attractive following recent success in industry implementation of 20k technologies.

Acquisition started in May 2025 with initial products scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2026.

“TGS remains committed to supporting the energy industry with the highest quality seismic solutions.

“Laconia Phase III represents another significant step forward in our ability to deliver advanced data products in one of the world’s most important offshore regions. Through cooperation with Viridien and the combination of our leading edge OBN acquisition and imaging technologies, we are confident this project will provide tremendous value to our customers,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

“The success of our Laconia OBN program is a compelling example of the value technological innovation brings to offshore exploration.

“By teaming up with TGS on Laconia Phase III, we are leveraging our respective strengths to deliver a high-impact dataset in one of the world’s most prospective offshore regions. Early-out results from Laconia Phase I have already attracted considerable industry attention, highlighting the excellence of our advanced imaging capabilities,” added Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, Viridien.

