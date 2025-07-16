Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saab Delivers Another Seaeye Falcon ROV to Subsea Specialist

(Credit: Saab UK)
(Credit: Saab UK)

Saab UK has delivered its 600th Seaeye Falcon remotely operated vehicle (ROV) produced in Fareham, built for international subsea specialist DISA International.

The latest addition joins DISA’s growing fleet of Saab Seaeye vehicles and contributes to DISA’s high-performance inspection and survey operations across Europe.

The newly delivered Falcon is already at work supporting offshore wind energy operations in Germany, where it is conducting balance of plant inspections and general visual inspections (GVI).

The vehicle will soon be deployed to further projects in the Netherlands and Belgium, playing a key role in offshore inspections and measurement tasks.

This latest purchase brings DISA’s fleet of Saab Seaeye vehicles to eight, including the Panther XT Plus, Cougar, Lynx and multiple Falcons.

“DISA International’s decision to continue investing in the Seaeye Falcon is a testament to the trust our customers place in the reliability, performance and flexibility of our systems. Delivering our 600th Falcon to a long-term partner like DISA International is a suitable milestone in the manufacturing of British designed and built subsea vehicles,” said Jon Robertson, Managing Director at Saab Seaeye.

“The Falcon is our go-to vehicle for operations from smaller vessels. It’s compact, easy to set up, and can be launched with an onboard crane, making it ideal for rapid mobilization. Performance-wise, we’ve always been very satisfied,” added Didier De Graaff, Managing Director at DISA International.

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Vehicle News Subsea Industry News Activity Europe ROV Offshore Wind

