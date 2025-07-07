Valaris Scoops $760M for Two Drillship Contracts

Offshore drilling contractor Valaris has secured work for two of its drillships in the Gulf of America.

Valaris has been awarded a 940-day contract extension for drillship VALARIS DS-16, starting in June 2026, and a new 914-day contract for drillship VALARIS DS-18, that is expected to start in mid-fourth quarter 2026, with Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Occidental, in the Gulf of America.

The combined addition to contracted revenue backlog is approximately $760 million.

“We’ve secured approximately $1.9 billion in new contract backlog so far this year, reflecting solid execution of our commercial strategy and our ability to deliver safe and efficient operations for our customers.

“We remain focused on securing additional attractive, long-term contracts for our high-specification assets that will further support our earnings and cash flow,” said Anton Dibowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer.