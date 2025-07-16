Equinor Reports ‘Safer Than Ever’ Second Quarter Ops

Equinor's long-term positive safety trend is reinforced through the second quarter of 2025, as the total number of serious incidents and personal injuries per million hours worked is at the lowest level the company has ever experienced at the end of the second quarter.

At the end of the second quarter of 2025, the serious incident frequency per million hours worked (SIF) was 0.2, an improvement from the first quarter of 2025. Serious personal injuries are also included in the serious incident statistics.

As of the second quarter, the frequency of personal injuries per million hours worked (TRIF) is 2.2 for the last 12 months, the same level as in the first quarter 2025.

Five oil and gas leaks were recorded over the last 12 months, the same level as in the first quarter. These leaks are classified according to the degree of severity in relation to the discharge rate.

There have been no incidents with major accident potential or serious well control incidents in the second quarter, according to the company.

Through the ‘Always Safe’ annual wheel, Equinor is working with other operating companies and suppliers to enhance understanding of factors that get in the way of safe work. Working safely at heights is the topic for the learning package for the third quarter. This builds on preventing personal injuries, which was the topic for the second quarter.

Probe Launched for Working Conditions at Hammerfest LNG





During the second quarter, the company said it opened two internal investigations at Hammerfest LNG.

The first is linked to a falling accident in April and will also include associated reports regarding the culture of safety and working environment.

The second is an investigation of exposure incidents in the L201 area in the summer of 2024, 9 April and 13 June 2025, where personnel reported symptoms of unknown origin. The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority is also investigating these incidents.

"Systematic and long-term cooperation has been the key to our efforts over time to improve overall safety results through prevention of major accidents and serious personal injuries. Safety results are created and achieved on a daily basis. We have also experienced incidents that we need to learn from.

“Our cooperation with our suppliers, our employees and employee representatives is important to ensure that we can maintain this trend,” said Jannicke Nilsson, executive vice president for safety, security and sustainability.