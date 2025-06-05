Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Dutch Firm Orders New Multi-Purpose Vessel for Subsea and Renewables Work

(Credit: Van Wijngaarden Marine Services)
(Credit: Van Wijngaarden Marine Services)

Van Wijngaarden Marine Services has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Kooiman Marine Group for the design and construction of a next-generation DP2 multi-purpose vessel (MPV).

The 4716 MPV will incorporate the latest in IMO Tier III emissions and ULEV (Ultra Low Emission Vessel) compliance, featuring diesel-electric and hybrid propulsion system.

The vessel will be 47 meters long, with the beam of 16 meters and draft of 2.6 meters.

It will be able to offer accommodation for 27 people.

The newbuild MPV will be engineered for ultimate flexibility, whether in shallow waters, anchor handling operations, subsea work, or supporting offshore and renewable energy projects.

With its compact footprint and powerful capabilities, it will significantly expand the ability of Van Wijngaarden Marine Services to serve clients around the world.

“At Van Wijngaarden Marine Services, we continue to invest in versatile, sustainable, and future-ready vessels that meet the evolving needs of our clients and global maritime operations. We are excited to move forward with Kooiman Marine Group, a shipyard known for excellence in custom-built vessels and look forward to sharing more as this newbuild MPV takes shape. Name to be revealed soon,” the company said in a statement.

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

Mission Specialist Technology: VideoRay’s Technological Backbone

Vattenfall Names New Head of Wind Business

Equinor and Centrica Ink $27B Long-Term Gas Sales Agreement for UK

Dutch Firm Orders New Multi-Purpose Vessel for Subsea and Renewables Work

GHD Tackles Offshore Wind Noise Impacts with New Modelling Kit

