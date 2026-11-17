SBM Offshore has secured contracts to build and install a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for ExxonMobil's Longtail development offshore Guyana, while Saipem has received authorization to proceed with a subsea contract valued up to $1.5 billion.

The developments follow ExxonMobil Guyana Limited's final investment decision and the required government and regulatory approvals for Longtail, the eighth development in the Stabroek Block, which involves a planned investment of an additional $12.5 billion and is expected to begin production in 2030.

SBM Offshore expects to operate the FPSO for an initial period of 10 years following completion of the construction and installation scope.

The vessel will be designed to process 1.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas and produce up to 250,000 barrels of condensate per day, with storage capacity of approximately 2 million barrels of condensate.

Located about 200 kilometres offshore Guyana, Longtail will target non-associated gas and condensate-rich reservoirs in the southeastern portion of the Stabroek Block.

The FPSO will be spread-moored in water depths of approximately 1,750 metres and will incorporate SBM Offshore's tenth newbuild multi-purpose floater hull under its Fast4Ward programme.

SBM Offshore said the development would require the highest gas-handling capacity ever deployed on an FPSO. The award follows its earlier front-end engineering and design work and marks its sixth FPSO project with ExxonMobil Guyana, following Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, Prosperity, ONE GUYANA and Jaguar.

Separately, Saipem said on November 17 that it had received authorization from ExxonMobil to proceed with the remaining execution activities under its engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the project's subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) system.

Saipem received a limited notice to proceed on April 21, 2026, allowing preliminary detailed engineering and procurement of long-lead equipment to begin. The remaining contract activities are expected to take approximately four years.

The company plans to deploy its FDS2, Castorone and Constellation vessels for offshore operations, with fabrication work to be carried out at its Arbatax yard in Sardinia, Italy. Logistics will be managed through the Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. (VEHSI) facility in Guyana, involving local suppliers and resources.

Longtail is expected to include approximately 45 subsea production and injection wells. Gas from the development could also be transported ashore by pipeline, subject to future investment decisions, market demand and the construction of necessary infrastructure.

The project adds to ExxonMobil's expanding Stabroek portfolio, which was producing approximately 900,000 barrels of oil per day from four developments when the Longtail investment decision was announced. The Uaru project was expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2026, with Whiptail and Hammerhead targeting production in 2027 and 2029, respectively.

ExxonMobil operates the Stabroek Block with a 45% interest, alongside Hess Guyana Exploration with 30% and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana with 25%.

Saipem has previously secured seven offshore development contracts from ExxonMobil Guyana, covering Liza Phase 1 and Phase 2, Payara, Yellowtail, Uaru, Whiptail and Hammerhead.