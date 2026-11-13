ExxonMobil Greenlights $12.5B Longtail Development Offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil has made a final investment decision (FID) for the Longtail gas and condensate development offshore Guyana following government and regulatory approvals, with an additional investment of $12.5 billion planned and production targeted to start in 2030.

Longtail will be the eighth development in the Stabroek block, targeting non-associated gas and condensate-rich reservoirs in the southeastern portion of the block.

The project will use a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel designed to process 1.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day and produce up to 250,000 barrels of condensate daily.

Earlier in 2026, ExxonMobil Guyana hired SBM Offshore to carry out front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for the FPSO vessel that will be deployed at Longtail.

The development is expected to include approximately 45 subsea production and injection wells.

Gas from Longtail could eventually be transported to shore by pipeline, subject to future investment decisions, market demand and the development of necessary infrastructure.

ExxonMobil currently produces approximately 900,000 barrels of oil per day from four projects in the Stabroek block. The expected start-up of Uaru in the fourth quarter is projected to lift production above 1 million barrels per day.

Construction is also progressing on Whiptail and Hammerhead, the sixth and seventh approved developments, with production expected to begin in 2027 and 2029, respectively.

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited operates the Stabroek block with a 45% interest, alongside Hess Guyana Exploration with 30% and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana with 25%.

Since 2015, ExxonMobil Guyana and its contractors have spent more than $3.9 billion with Guyanese suppliers, while approximately 6,000 Guyanese currently support operations in the block.