UTEC Deploys Hybrid Acoustic-Inertial Positioning System for Offshore Construction

UTEC, Acteon's Geo-services business line, has deployed a hybrid acoustic-inertial positioning system that enables offshore construction operations to continue safely and accurately in environments affected by global navigation satellite system (GNSS) disruption.

Across the Middle East, offshore operators are increasingly encountering challenges associated with GNSS interference, denial and spoofing. Accurate positioning is critical to the safe and efficient execution of many offshore operations, with GNSS serving as the primary positioning reference for many operators. Where GNSS signals become unavailable or unreliable, the resulting loss of positioning accuracy can increase risk and affect project schedules. In the worst cases, vessels may be restricted to anchorage until a suitable alternative positioning system is in place. Recent geopolitical instability has reinforced the need for resilient positioning systems in regions where GNSS disruption is becoming an operational reality.

Recognizing the growing challenge, UTEC took steps to develop a solution capable of operating independently of GNSS. By combining its offshore operational expertise with Sonardyne's technologies and software, UTEC developed a hybrid acoustic-inertial positioning system that enables operators to maintain accurate navigation even when GNSS signals are disrupted or unreliable. When GNSS is available, operators can use it alongside the inertial positioning system and benefit from both.

The system is now supporting two Middle East pipelaying projects covering more than 150 km of pipeline installation.