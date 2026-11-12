Singapore Seeks LNG Floating Storage Operators to Expand Bunkering Ops

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has opened applications for licenses to operate up to two liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating storage units (FSUs) in Singapore anchorages, aiming to expand LNG bunkering capacity and strengthen supply resilience.

The initiative follows the award of eight new LNG bunker supplier licences in July 2026 and is intended to diversify LNG storage and reloading options.

Applications are open to existing LNG bunker licensees, which may partner with third-party terminal operators to provide storage and operational expertise.

Applicants must own or charter at least one FSU with a minimum storage capacity of 130,000 cubic metres, registered with the Singapore Registry of Ships.

Most of each unit's storage capacity must be allocated to LNG bunkering, with a minimum portion made available to other LNG bunker suppliers on open-access terms.

The vessels must comply with MPA's safety and operational requirements, while operators will be required to disclose their intended maximum fees for LNG reloading services.

Each licence will be valid for five years.

The FSUs must also hold International Sustainability and Carbon Certification European Union (ISCC-EU) certification to handle bio-LNG and e-LNG, supporting the future supply of these lower-emission alternatives.

MPA will hold an applicant briefing on December 4, 2026, with applications due by 5 p.m. on February 4, 2027.