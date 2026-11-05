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Vard Kicks Off Construction of UPO Atlantic CSOV

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(Credit: Vard)
(Credit: Vard)

Vard has started construction of the UPO Atlantic commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) for U-Ming Purus Offshore (UPO), following a steel-cutting ceremony at its Vard Vung Tau shipyard in Vietnam.

The ceremony, held on November 2, marked the first construction milestone for the vessel, designated NB 1004 and based on Vard's VARD 4 19 design.

The UPO Atlantic is being developed to support offshore wind projects in Taiwan and across Asia, as part of UPO's expansion into the region's offshore wind market.

UPO was established in October 2025 as a joint venture between U-Ming Marine Offshore (UMO) and Purus, with plans to commission two VARD 4 19 CSOVs designed for operating conditions in Taiwan.

(Credit: UPO)

The two vessels, each measuring 88 meters in length, will feature Seaonics all-electric Walk-to-Work (W2W) 3D gangways, enhanced DP2 dynamic positioning and hybrid propulsion systems designed to reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

Each CSOV will provide accommodation for up to 120 personnel, including up to 93 technicians, supporting long-duration offshore wind operations.

Deliveries under the two-vessel program are scheduled to begin in 2027.

UPO said the vessels will support offshore wind development in Taiwan and the wider Asia-Pacific region, with the UPO Atlantic intended for work associated with the construction and maintenance of offshore wind projects.

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Asia Offshore Wind CSOV

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