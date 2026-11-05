Fugro Gets Multi-Year Offshore Wind Survey Deal in German North Sea

Fugro has secured a multiyear framework agreement with Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) to conduct geotechnical site investigations in the German North Sea, supporting the development of future offshore wind farms.

The program is scheduled to begin in mid-March 2027, with preparations already underway.

Under the agreement, Fugro will acquire geotechnical data and conduct laboratory testing to provide information for offshore wind developers during project tendering and development.

The scope includes offshore investigations using geotechnical drilling vessels and seabed Cone Penetration Testing (CPT) vessels, alongside laboratory testing at Fugro's facilities in Germany, Belgium and the UK.

The program will be executed through Fugro's combined marine operations in the Netherlands and Germany.

BSH, acting as the contracting authority, is entitled to call off services under the multiyear framework agreement from the date of its award.

Fugro said the investigations would provide data to support future offshore wind development and help reduce project risks and development timelines.

“Our ability to mobilize dedicated geotechnical drilling vessels and specialized seabed Cone Penetration Testing (CPT) assets was also a key factor in the success of our tender,” said Erik Vogt, Project Director at Fugro Germany.

The agreement supports Germany's continued development of offshore wind energy in the North Sea, with the geotechnical data intended to inform future project planning and construction decisions.