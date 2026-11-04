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Aventa Adds Offshore Crewing Specialist to Group

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(Credit: Offshore Projects Alliance)
(Credit: Offshore Projects Alliance)

Aventa has added Aberdeen-based Offshore Projects Alliance (OPA) to its group, expanding its offshore personnel and subsea cable installation crewing services for offshore wind and subsea cable projects.

OPA, founded in 2017, provides specialist personnel covering subsea cable route preparation, laying and burial, pull-in operations, high-voltage and fibre-optic termination, jointing, testing and remedial works.

Its network includes offshore managers, shift supervisors, client representatives, deck crews, equipment technicians, trenching and ploughing specialists, and project engineers.

The addition will allow Aventa to provide complete cable installation crews and client representatives to developers, transmission system operators, cable manufacturers and installation contractors.

“OPA brings a proven, hand-picked network of cable specialists and client representatives, and a strong base in Aberdeen.

“For our clients, that means more capacity, complete cable crews and experienced people on the ground in one of the world’s most important offshore wind regions,” said Antoine Bosc, CEO and Co-Founder of Aventa.

OPA will continue operating under its existing name from Aberdeen, while a new office will open in Glasgow.

Becki McLeod, OPA's Crewing Director, will join the Aventa team as Offshore Project Resources & Support Manager to develop the group's offshore personnel activities.

The move follows the addition of Irish Sea Contractors to Aventa, announced on October 13, 2026, as the group broadens its services across the offshore project lifecycle.

Founded in 2010, Aventa provides engineering, consulting and operational services for marine energy and offshore transmission infrastructure projects, including subsea cables, offshore wind and oil and gas.

The group employs more than 400 professionals across offices in several countries, including France, Italy, Croatia, the UK, Denmark and the United States.

Mergers & Acquisitions Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

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