New Fortress Energy Strikes US Power Deal, Keeps FLNG Restart Target

New Fortress Energy (NFE) has agreed to lease 10 mobile turbines capable of generating up to 300 MW of power to a US-based company for an initial five-year period, while confirming that its FLNG 1 liquefier remains on track to return to service in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The turbines will be delivered in stages beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026, with deliveries expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

The agreement with the unnamed investment-grade company is expected to improve NFE's earnings and liquidity position.

“We evaluated several opportunities for these turbines, and we believe that partnering with an investment-grade counterparty in the United States best aligned with NFE’s priorities,” said Wes Edens, Chief Executive Officer of NFE.

“It provides the Company significant, high-quality cash flows, puts our assets to work more quickly than alternative uses, and serves the growing demand for power in the USA.”

Separately, NFE confirmed that its FLNG 1 liquefier remains on schedule to resume operations in the fourth quarter of 2026, based on its latest discussions with the turbine manufacturer.

The unit offshore Altamira, Mexico, went offline following a mechanical problem with its gas turbine in October 2026.

The 1.4 million tonnes per annum unit produced its first LNG in July 2024, followed by its first cargo the following month. The inaugural shipment was loaded onto the Energos Princess LNG carrier for delivery to NFE's La Paz terminal.