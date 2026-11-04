BOURBON Takes Delivery of First of Two 34-Meter Crew Boats

BOURBON has taken delivery of the first of two new 34-meter crew boats from Grandweld Shipyards in Dubai, expanding its fleet of offshore personnel transport vessels.

The first vessel was officially delivered on November 3 following successful sea trials.

Designed to transport offshore personnel, the new vessels have capacity for 60 passengers, with business-class-style seating, a cruising speed of up to 38 knots and improved fuel efficiency compared with the previous generation of 32-meter crew boats.

The vessels feature an Electronic Fuel Monitoring System (EFMS) integrated during construction to reduce fuel consumption, alongside greater operational redundancy.

Each vessel also provides 18 square meters of deck space, including compartments for passenger luggage, a redesigned bridge with improved visibility and ergonomics, and satellite communication systems connecting the vessel and its equipment with BOURBON's onshore teams.

"With these two new crew boats, BOURBON is strengthening its ability to offer its customers reliable, high-performance crew transport solutions, tailored to the demands of offshore operations," said Stephan Midenet, Chief Operating Officer of BOURBON.

The company said the delivery was part of the renewal of its fleet in offshore crew transportation.

BOURBON operates a fleet of 153 vessels and provides maritime services to the oil, gas and wind energy sectors in more than 30 countries.