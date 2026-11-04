Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BOURBON Takes Delivery of First of Two 34-Meter Crew Boats

Published

BOURBON has taken delivery of the first of two new 34-meter crew boats from Grandweld Shipyards in Dubai, expanding its fleet of offshore personnel transport vessels.

The first vessel was officially delivered on November 3 following successful sea trials.

Designed to transport offshore personnel, the new vessels have capacity for 60 passengers, with business-class-style seating, a cruising speed of up to 38 knots and improved fuel efficiency compared with the previous generation of 32-meter crew boats.

The vessels feature an Electronic Fuel Monitoring System (EFMS) integrated during construction to reduce fuel consumption, alongside greater operational redundancy.

Each vessel also provides 18 square meters of deck space, including compartments for passenger luggage, a redesigned bridge with improved visibility and ergonomics, and satellite communication systems connecting the vessel and its equipment with BOURBON's onshore teams.

"With these two new crew boats, BOURBON is strengthening its ability to offer its customers reliable, high-performance crew transport solutions, tailored to the demands of offshore operations," said Stephan Midenet, Chief Operating Officer of BOURBON.

The company said the delivery was part of the renewal of its fleet in offshore crew transportation.

BOURBON operates a fleet of 153 vessels and provides maritime services to the oil, gas and wind energy sectors in more than 30 countries.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Maritime Crew Boats

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Cadeler)

Cadeler's Wind Apex WTIV Set for First Assignment at...
(Credit: DeepOcean)

Tullow Oil Taps DeepOcean for Subsea Riser Job off Ghana
(Credit: Vard/LinkedIn)

Vard Launches New Energy Construction Vessel for Norwegian...
(Credit: Siem Industries)

Siem Orders Two Subsea Construction Vessels from China

Insight

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cable

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

New Fortress Energy Strikes US Power Deal, Keeps FLNG Restart Target

New Fortress Energy Strikes US

BOURBON Takes Delivery of First of Two 34-Meter Crew Boats

BOURBON Takes Delivery of Firs

Aventa Adds Offshore Crewing Specialist to Group

Aventa Adds Offshore Crewing S

BP Finds Hydrocarbons in Brazil's Tupinambá Offshore Block as Drilling Continues

BP Finds Hydrocarbons in Brazi

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine