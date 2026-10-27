Siem Orders Two Subsea Construction Vessels from China

Siem Industries has ordered two offshore subsea construction vessels (OSCVs) from Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in China, with deliveries scheduled for 2029 and 2030.

Each vessel will be equipped with a 400-tonne active heave compensated (AHC) subsea crane and an additional 50-tonne AHC subsea crane to support subsea construction and offshore support operations.

The vessels will measure approximately 145 meters in length and 27 meters in beam, with designs developed by Sirius Design & Integration in cooperation with Siem Industries and the shipyard.

The design focuses on operational flexibility and energy efficiency, allowing the vessels to undertake a range of activities across the offshore energy sector.

The order marks a further investment by Siem Industries in the offshore subsea sector, building on its experience in owning and operating specialized offshore vessels.