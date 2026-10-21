OEG Orders Three More Offshore Wind CTVs from Diverse Marine

OEG Marine Services has ordered three additional crew transfer vessels (CTVs) from Diverse Marine, expanding its offshore wind support fleet under a newbuilding program scheduled for delivery throughout 2027.

The vessels will be built to the BREVITY SL Class design developed by Chartwell Marine, with each measuring 26 metres in overall length and having a load line length of less than 24 metres.

All three CTVs will be constructed to the same specification, classed by Bureau Veritas and operated under the UK flag.

The vessels will feature quad Volvo Penta IPS propulsion compliant with IMO Tier III emissions standards, alongside Hull Vane transom foils designed to improve fuel efficiency at cruising speeds.

The contract marks the second collaboration between OEG and Diverse Marine, following the delivery of the OEG Fulmar in 2025.

The three new vessels will support OEG's fleet renewal and expansion programme, with the company planning to deploy them in offshore wind operations from 2027.

"This contract marks the second collaboration for OEG with Diverse Marine, and we are pleased to continue working together to progress our fleet renewal and expansion program.

"The Chartwell design has proved to perform above expectations, and the quality of the build from Diverse bears testament to us continuing the relationship for a further three vessels.

"These new vessels will help OEG to continue to provide the best service to our clients for 2027 and beyond," said Leif Cooper, Director of OEG Marine Services.

Diverse Marine will build the vessels at its facilities in Cowes, continuing its collaboration with Chartwell Marine on the BREVITY design.

The order follows the companies' previous work on OEG Fulmar and adds three larger vessels to OEG's fleet.