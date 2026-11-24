Gas producer Energean said on Tuesday its latest well on the Irena project offshore Croatia paved the way for first gas for the domestic market in the first half of next year.

European nations have sought to diversify gas supply beyond Russia, the US and the Middle East

Energean owns 70% of the Irena project and INA 30%

Irena has around 30.5 billion cubic feet of gas reserves and anticipated gross production of up to 10.6 million standard cubic feet per day, Energean said

Energean plans further drilling and future production offshore Croatia

"The milestone lays the foundations for a broader offshore growth strategy that could see the partnership account for approximately 50% of Croatia’s offshore natural gas production in the next years," Energean said in an emailed statement

(Reuters)