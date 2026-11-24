ExxonMobil said on Tuesday that production at its Guyana operations will exceed 1 million barrels per day in the coming weeks, a milestone figure for the consortium behind all of the South American country's oil output.

The consortium, led by Exxon, said this month that it had started production at its Uaru project in the offshore Stabroek block, bringing Guyana's installed oil production capacity to 1.1 million barrels per day.

Alistair Routledge, ExxonMobil Guyana president, told a press conference that Uaru's production was 80,000 bpd last week.

Routledge added that the company had in recent weeks replaced a section of a gas pipeline — part of its gas-to-energy project — due to a nitrogen leak, removing over 200 meters of pipe to find the problem.

The consortium's exploration license for most of the Stabroek block, where all its discoveries have so far been made, will expire next year. And Routledge said it is combing the area to make sure no potential discoveries have been missed.

The consortium approved funding for Longtail, its eighth project in Guyana, this month, marking the first project in the country that will produce natural gas and condensate that is not associated with oil production. The $12.5-billion development is expected to begin production in 2030, Exxon has said.

Routledge said the consortium is seeking to use the same floating facility designs, materials, supply chain and fabrication for the proposed Haimara gas development as it has for Longtail, which could result in savings of up to $2 billion.

Exxon reported $4.67 billion in profit from its Guyana operations in 2025, slightly lower than the previous year when oil prices were weaker.

(Reuters)