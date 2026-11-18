Published Nov 18, 2026 10:53 am ET

Global floating hydrocarbons and electricity production and storage infrastructure (floating units) has a sizeable development pipeline through 2035, but the gap between identified projects and committed work is substantial.

Intelatus Global Partners tracks 711 floating units worldwide, including 232 planned or on-order facilities with expected first-production dates in 2026–2035 .

The commercial implications extend beyond floating unit construction. A deepwater FPSO in LATAM, a SEMI in the Gulf of Mexico, and an FSRU at a coastal terminal involve different mooring systems, installation sequences, and vessel requirements. For mooring suppliers and offshore support vessel owners, project maturity, water depth, and regional charter conditions will determine how much of the identified pipeline becomes executable work.





A Large Fleet, but Not a Single Market

Analysis covers 460 installed, 72 on order, 174 planned, and five available units. APAC leads the installed fleet with 137 units, followed by LATAM (93) and Africa (89). FPSOs account for 181 installed units, ahead of FSOs (74), FSRUs (48), and SEMIs (40) .

APAC, LATAM, and Africa together account for 492 of the 711 recorded units, but their status mix distinguishes operating assets from prospective work (Figure 1). 174 planned units outnumber the 72 on order by more than two to one, and the main uncertainty is how much of that prospective work becomes contracted installations.





Where the Units Are



LATAM has 99 FPSOs among 145 units, whereas the Gulf of Mexico has 25 SEMIs and only ten FPSOs. The Mediterranean Sea is dominated by FSRUs (20 of 34 units), a different installation market from offshore production.

\APAC has the largest regional fleet (217 units), spread across 74 FPSOs, 50 FSOs, 25 FSRUs, and other designs. Its 68 projects dated 2026–2035 span production, storage, and LNG import rather than one offshore installation profile.

As for water depths, regional means are 1,564 m in LATAM, 1,402.3 m in the Gulf of Mexico, 889 m in Africa, 509 m in the Mediterranean Sea, 328 m in APAC, and 297 m in North Europe . However, APAC’s lower average masks considerable variation — Indonesia and India are emerging as markets for ultra-deepwater drilling.

Yet a simple geographical unit count is an incomplete measure of supplier demand. Commercial interest is forward-looking.

LATAM has 52 planned or on-order units dated 2026–2035, including 41 FPSOs; Brazil accounts for 30 projects and Guyana for 11. Its 21 units in 2031–2035 give it the largest regional pipeline for that later period.

Africa has 41 planned or on-order units scheduled for 2026–2035, including 23 FPSOs and seven FLNG facilities. Nigeria accounts for 14 projects, while Namibia has six. All 13 African units dated 2031–2035 remain planned, so their conversion into installation work still depends on project sanction and procurement.

The Gulf of Mexico features 21 planned or on-order units dated 2026–2035, including nine SEMIs, versus four FPSOs and four FLNG facilities. Its prospective installation mix therefore differs materially from FPSO-led LATAM.





FPSOs Drive the Production Pipeline

Of the 232 planned or on-order facilities dated 2026–2035, 108 are FPSOs (47%), compared with 30 FLNG units, 33 FSRUs, 15 SEMIs, and 17 FSOs (Table 1). The remaining 29 units are other floating infrastructure types.

Unit type 2026–2030 2031–2035 Total FPSO 70 38 108 FLNG 16 14 30 SEMIs 8 7 15 FSRUs 29 4 33 FSOs 17 0 17 Other floating units 24 5 29 Total 164 68 232

Source: Intelatus Global Partners.

Notably, interest in FLNG is broadening. Yinson Production, an established FPSO operator, is looking to extend its lease-and-operate model to FLNG, applying its experience in development, construction, and operations to offshore gas projects. In Brazil, Petrobras has sought market information on potential FLNG options for its offshore gas resources.

Rystad Energy expects global FLNG capacity to rise from 14.1 Mtpa in 2024 to 42 Mtpa by 2030 and 55 Mtpa by 2035, supported by stronger operating performance and the economics of smaller or remote gas fields. The IEA projects more than 330 bcm/year of new LNG export capacity entering service over 2025–2030. This includes onshore plants as well as floating facilities, but the sheer scope is illustrative.





The Schedule Gets Less Certain After 2030

Expected first production peaks in 2028 at 52 units, evenly split between 26 on order and 26 planned (Figure 3). This is not the offshore installation peak: mooring pre-lay and floater hook-up normally occur before first production, and project delays could shift that workload across years.

Project maturity is a greater uncertainty than the precise annual profile. Of the 164 units dated 2026–2030, 70 are on order and 94 are planned. In 2031–2035, just two are on order and 66 remain planned. Schedules can move, and some developments may never reach sanction. Conversely, newly added projects could increase demand after 2030.

Importantly, the installed fleet is not a static base to which all pipeline projects can simply be added. Some units will retire; others will remain on their fields longer, be modified, or be redeployed. The database does not contain a complete schedule of retirements and redeployments, so the identified pipeline is not a forecast of net fleet growth.

Similarly, redeployment does not necessarily require building a new hull, but it could involve repair, new moorings, underwater operations, and reinstatement.





Mooring Design Determines Installation Scope



Floater architecture and field conditions determine the mooring scope. A turret-moored FPSO, spread-moored SEMI, and tension-leg platform transmit station-keeping loads differently and require different installation sequences. Water depth, metocean loading, and seabed conditions affect mooring geometry, line length, strength, materials, and anchor choice, including whether drag-embedment, suction, or torpedo anchors are suitable.

These choices set vessel and handling requirements. A typical deepwater chain–polyester–chain system can involve separate campaigns for anchor installation, line pre-lay, and floater hook-up. Installation loads and methods, rather than floater type alone, determine anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels’ bollard pull, winch and deck capacity, and the number of loadouts required. A single development can therefore generate work across floating facilities, moorings, and subsea systems.

For suppliers, this makes a combined assessment of floater type and regional conditions essential — it is their interaction that determines the technical specifications of mooring systems, installation requirements, and ultimately the type and capacity of offshore support vessels (OSV) needed.





Charter Markets Shape OSV Availability

Market factors also matter. Charter terms can restrict the pool of suitable vessels for other projects.

For instance, in Brazil, DOF secured four-year awards for four AHTS vessels, including one with more than 350 tons of bollard pull and three configured for deepwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) vessel work. Such long-term commitments secure utilization for owners while limiting high-specification vessel availability elsewhere. North Sea vessel tightness in 2025-2026 has been partly linked to longer Brazilian commitments.

Conversely, West Africa is more short-term campaign-driven: vessels often get mobilized there from the North Sea, moving south during the northern hemisphere winter. Summer returns are possible, not automatic; mobilization costs, contract terms, local requirements, and weather windows govern the economics.





The Commercial Outlook

The key message is that the floating market should be read as a portfolio of very different offshore campaigns rather than a single global trend. LATAM remains the deepest pool of FPSO demand, but it is also one of the markets where large, long-duration projects can tie up high-specification tonnage and absorb substantial mooring scope.

APAC is broader and less uniform: it combines production, storage, and gas infrastructure, while parts of the region are now moving further into deepwater. Africa offers both established FPSO work and a growing gas-related story, but much of the later pipeline still has to convert from planning into funded execution. For suppliers, that means market entry should be based on technical fit and regional positioning, not just on the headline number of units.

The more forward-looking point is that project quality now matters more than project count. The 2026–2030 pipeline contains the bulk of identified near-term work, but after 2030 the market becomes more gas-heavy and much less certain, with most units still only planned.

That creates a premium for companies that can screen pipelines early, follow the shift from concept to commitment, and match vessels, moorings, and installation methods to the projects most likely to move. In practice, the winners are likely to be those positioned where three conditions overlap: a credible project backlog, technical complexity that limits competition, and local market access. That is where floating-unit activity turns into real commercial demand.

Acronym Glossary

Unit type | Full name

FPSO | Floating Production, Storage and Offloading unit

FLNG | Floating Liquefied Natural Gas unit

FSO | Floating Storage and Offloading unit

FSRU | Floating Storage and Regasification unit

SEMI | Semisubmersible Production Platform

“Other” unit types

Barge | Flat-bottomed Floating Vessel or Platform

FNPP | Floating Nuclear Power Plant

FPP | Floating Power Plant

FSIU | Floating Storage and Injection unit

FSRP | Floating Storage, Regasification, and Power Generation Unit

FSU LNG | Floating Storage Unit for Liquefied Natural Gas

MOPU | Mobile Offshore Production Unit

SPAR | Spar-type Floating Production Platform

TLP | Tension-Leg Platform

Note: Barge and SPAR are unit-type designations rather than abbreviations.





Sources

1. Intelatus Global Partners

2. Upstream

3. DOF Group

4. Gulf Professional Publishing / Elsevier

5. TradeWinds

6. Spinergie

7. Rystad Energy

8. International Energy Agency (IEA)



Disclaimer

This article reflects the best information available to Intelatus Global Partners at publication. Project status, schedules, and market conditions may change; the outlook does not guarantee future outcomes and is not investment advice. Intelatus Global Partners excludes any warranty or assurance as to the completeness, accuracy, or suitability of this article for any purpose. It shall not be liable to any natural or legal person for losses or injury arising wholly or partly from decisions or actions taken or not taken in reliance on this article, or for any consequential, special, indirect, or similar damages.

