Shell has started gas production from the Rosmari and Marjoram deepwater fields, located approximately 220 kilometres offshore Sarawak, Malaysia, bringing a new source of gas supply online for the PETRONAS LNG Complex.

The development, operated by Shell subsidiary Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB), comprises a subsea tie-back, an unmanned wellhead platform, a 207-kilometre pipeline to shore and a new onshore gas processing plant in Bintulu.

Gas from the fields, discovered in 2014 at water depths of around 800 meters, will be processed at the Bintulu facility before being supplied to the PETRONAS LNG Complex.

The fields contain sour gas with hydrogen sulphide, which is removed at the onshore processing plant.

The offshore platform is designed to operate on solar power when unmanned, with batteries providing up to three days of electricity storage. Diesel generators provide backup power and additional capacity during maintenance visits.

The onshore gas plant draws electricity from Sarawak's predominantly hydropower-based grid, supplemented by renewable energy certificates to achieve the equivalent of 100% renewable power.

Shell took a final investment decision on Rosmari-Marjoram in September 2022.

SSB holds a 71% operating interest in the development, with PETRONAS Carigali, INPEX Malaysia E&P 2E and SEARAH (Malaysia) as partners.

The project is part of Shell's portfolio of upstream and integrated gas developments scheduled to come online between 2025 and 2030, which the company expects to deliver combined peak production of more than 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.