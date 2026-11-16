Adura, a joint venture between Shell and Equinor, has started gas production from its $2.8 million (£2.1 billion) Jackdaw development in the UK North Sea, marking the company's first new project to come onstream since its establishment in December 2025.

Gas from the Jackdaw production platform will flow through the existing Shearwater production hub to the St Fergus gas terminal in Aberdeenshire before entering the UK energy supply network.

The project is expected to reach peak production in the coming months, when its gas output could heat the equivalent of approximately 1.4 million UK homes, according to the company.

Adura said the development would support skilled employment and supply chain businesses throughout its producing life, alongside generating tax revenues.

The company's next major development is Rosebank, an $11.5 billion (£8.7 billion) project west of Shetland that is awaiting a decision on its approval from the UK Government.

Together, Jackdaw and Rosebank are expected to generate $1.85 billion (£1.4 billion) in tax revenues before the end of the current Parliament, rising to $5 billion (£3.8 billion) by the end of the next, according to Adura.

“At a time of considerable uncertainty around the world, Jackdaw will provide secure energy from our own waters to heat British homes and power our economy, while reducing our reliance on imports with higher emissions.

“Jackdaw also demonstrates what can be achieved when Britain makes pragmatic, evidence-led decisions about the energy it needs, while properly accounting for our climate responsibilities. It is a positive step towards restoring confidence in the North Sea and among the skilled people and businesses who have built this industry over decades.

“With Jackdaw now producing, and other major projects including Rosebank in our pipeline, we have an opportunity to build a bright future for the North Sea, supporting jobs, investment and Britain’s energy security for years to come,” said Claire Mueller, Jackdaw Project Director at Adura.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Adura was established in December 2025.