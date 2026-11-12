Vår Energi Taps SLB for Drilling Services on Two Rigs off Norway

SLB has been selected by Vår Energi as its main integrated drilling services supplier for two offshore rigs on the Norwegian Continental Shelf under an initial four-year arrangement, with extension options that could extend the scope through 2034.

The selection covers the Transocean Barents and Deepsea Bergen harsh-environment semi-submersible rigs, which will continuously drill exploration and development wells during the period.

The arrangement includes four additional one-year extension options.

SLB will provide integrated drilling services combining technical expertise, digital workflows and operational execution across the well delivery process.

Working with Vår Energi and other selected service and technology providers, the company will integrate well planning and execution, using data to support operational decisions and improve drilling performance.

The selection expands SLB's existing relationship with Vår Energi, which includes digital well and field development planning and subsea production systems through SLB's OneSubsea joint venture with Aker Solutions and Subsea7.

“Creating greater value on the Norwegian Continental Shelf requires us to challenge traditional ways of working. By connecting planning and execution and bringing together expertise, technology and data, we can work across traditional boundaries to deliver wells faster, more predictably and with greater value,” said Torger Rød, chief operating officer of Vår Energi.

“We value the trust Vår Energi has placed in us. Our focus now is on differentiated execution, combining technology, technical expertise, operating discipline and digital capabilities to deliver consistently high performance at scale,” added ND Maduemezia, president, Europe and Africa, SLB.