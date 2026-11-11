Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

First Oil Flows from Vietsovpetro's Platform Offshore Vietnam

Published

BK-26 platform (Credit: Vietsovpetro)
BK-26 platform (Credit: Vietsovpetro)

Vietnam-Russia joint venture Vietsovpetro has started commercial oil production from the BK-26 platform at the Bach Ho field in Block 09-1, bringing the facility online 36 days ahead of schedule.

First oil flowed at 7:15 a.m. on November 9, ahead of the originally planned December 15 start, Vietsovpetro said.

The BK-26 development comprises a wellhead platform connected by a bridge to the MSP-8 platform, which has been modified to receive and process production from BK-26. The project also involved relocating the MSP8–MSP4 subsea power cable.

Engineering design and procurement began in January 2025, followed by the start of construction on December 29, 2025.

Offshore installation of the jacket was completed on May 17, 2026, while the topsides installation and offshore completion work were finalized on September 15.

Vietsovpetro conducted the final acceptance inspection on November 3 and authorized the facility for use on November 5, after confirming that the project met quality and safety requirements.

The additional oil production is expected to support the joint venture's 2026 production targets and help maintain output in subsequent years.

Drilling Industry News Activity Production Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© boygek / Adobe Stock

Orlen Terminates QatarEnergy LNG Deal Over Supply...
© Corona Borealis / Adobe Stock

Oil Prices Slide as Trump Signals Pause in Iran Strikes
© bomboman / Adobe Stock

ADES Lands $117M ONGC Drilling Contracts for Two Jack-Ups
Okha FPSO (Credit: Woodside Energy)

Production Restart at Australian Offshore Fields Boosts...

Sponsored

The Hidden Cost of Manual Barge Operations

The Hidden Cost of Manual Barge Operations

Insight

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cable

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Murphy Oil Signs Four Production Sharing Contracts Offshore Cameroon

Murphy Oil Signs Four Producti

SSE Picks Siemens Energy for Turbine, Substation Work at Berwick Bank B

SSE Picks Siemens Energy for T

First Oil Flows from Vietsovpetro's Platform Offshore Vietnam

First Oil Flows from Vietsovpe

Cadeler Lines Up Major UK Offshore Wind Installation Campaign

Cadeler Lines Up Major UK Offs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine