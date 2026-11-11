First Oil Flows from Vietsovpetro's Platform Offshore Vietnam

Vietnam-Russia joint venture Vietsovpetro has started commercial oil production from the BK-26 platform at the Bach Ho field in Block 09-1, bringing the facility online 36 days ahead of schedule.

First oil flowed at 7:15 a.m. on November 9, ahead of the originally planned December 15 start, Vietsovpetro said.

The BK-26 development comprises a wellhead platform connected by a bridge to the MSP-8 platform, which has been modified to receive and process production from BK-26. The project also involved relocating the MSP8–MSP4 subsea power cable.

Engineering design and procurement began in January 2025, followed by the start of construction on December 29, 2025.

Offshore installation of the jacket was completed on May 17, 2026, while the topsides installation and offshore completion work were finalized on September 15.

Vietsovpetro conducted the final acceptance inspection on November 3 and authorized the facility for use on November 5, after confirming that the project met quality and safety requirements.

The additional oil production is expected to support the joint venture's 2026 production targets and help maintain output in subsequent years.