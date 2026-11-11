Iran Brings South Pars Gas Platform Fire Under Control

A fire that broke out on a platform at Iran's South Pars gas field, the world's largest offshore natural gas field, was contained on Tuesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing the deputy oil minister.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, with a gas leak or an operational incident among the possible causes, the agency said.

The affected platform produces 14.5 million cubic metres of gas, compared with the field's total production of 700 million cubic metres, Fars reported.

Iran's gas production totalled 276 billion cubic metres in 2024, of which 94% was consumed domestically, according to data from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

Iran shares the reservoir with major gas exporter Qatar, which calls its portion the North Dome.

The reservoir contains an estimated 1,800 trillion cubic feet (51 trillion cubic metres) of usable gas, enough to supply the world's needs for 13 years.





(Reuters - Reporting by Yomna Ehab, Menna Alaa El-Din and Yasmine Ghania; Editing by Chris Reese and Sanjeev Miglani)